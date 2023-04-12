UAE
Spain
Spain
Townhouses
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Spain
in Teulada
202
in Almoradi
178
in Santa Pola
76
in Benissa
179
in Castell-Platja d Aro
99
in San Pedro del Pinatar
76
in Adeje
42
in San Javier
67
in Arona
23
in Sant Joan d Alacant
49
in Elx Elche
50
in Community of Madrid
13
in el Campello
66
in Torre Pacheco
57
in Los Alcazares
68
in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
12
in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
30
in Murcia
52
in Los Cristianos
11
in Selva
38
Townhouse
Clear all
21 property total found
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern styl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 245,000
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
90 m²
€ 137,260
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
200 m²
€ 525,000
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath
85 m²
€ 199,900
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 220,000
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 190,000
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
3 room townhouse
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
€ 275,000
Closed townhouse complex in Benaavis. The complex consists of 10 townhouses in a protected …
3 room townhouse
Istan, Spain
2 bath
225 m²
€ 890,000
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
307 m²
€ 659,000
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
225 m²
€ 715,000
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
€ 345,000
Cozy and spacious, typical townhouse on two floors right in the middle of the town center of…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
215 m²
€ 499,000
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 350,000
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
132 m²
€ 710,000
Exclusive residential complex made up of 23 townhouses and 2 independent villas in Cabopino.…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
165 m²
€ 439,500
24 Luxurious townhouses in Benalmadena Pueblo. Enjoy all the sophisticated luxuries of a con…
