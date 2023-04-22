Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tossa de Mar, Spain

6 room house in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
406 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room house in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
280 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
300 m²
€ 545,000
Stylish luxury villa in Spain, on the Costa Brava, Calonge. Year of construction 2017. 5 …
Villa 4 room villa in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
638 m²
€ 18,000,000
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
Villa 3 room villa in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
180 m²
€ 1,200,000
