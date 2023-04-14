Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Los Balcones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 224 m²
€ 354,000
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area f…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 660,000
Exclusive villas in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Located in the area known as "La Mangu…
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 210 m²
€ 940,000
Villas with sea views in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of 210 m² built pl…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 238 m²
€ 560,000
Villas with sea views in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern and contemporary style homes, each …
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 141 m²
€ 629,900
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 659,900
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 121 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 2 room villain Los Balcones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath 52 m²
€ 127,000
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Mimosas. The total area of 52.00 m2, the plot of 70 m…
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 6 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 414,500
Large 6 beds detached villa near Playa Locos in Torrevieja. Large 6 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms d…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 143 m²
€ 499,000
Detached Villa in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. 3 Villas located in the district of Aguas Nuevas…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 124 m²
€ 370,000
Spectacular modern style villas in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 385,000
Spectacular modern style villas in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 114 m²
€ 385,000
3 beds luxury villas in El Chaparral near Torrevieja . Luxury 3 bedrooms detached villas nea…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 182,000
Cozy townhouse in Aguas Nuevas. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kit…
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 215,000
4 beds semidetached villa near the sea in north Torrevieja. Semi-detached villa with 4 bedro…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 319 m²
€ 435,000
Luxury 3 bedrooms villas with sea views & private pool. Turnkey luxury villas with 3 bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 162 m²
€ 290,000
Modern style semidetached villa in Los Altos. Spacious modern style 3 bedroom semidetached v…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 335 m²
€ 350,000
Luxury 3 beds key ready detached villa in Los Altos . 3 bedrooms luxury detached villa with …
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 699,000
Luxury Villa, 2 floors, with solarium and basement, in pleasant and quiet area about 300 m f…
Villa 6 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
283 m²
€ 1,450,000
Beautiful villa with sea view located in Torrevieha in the south of Costa Blanca The total …
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 176 m²
€ 660,000
Country houses with 3 bedrooms New magnificent construction in Torrevyekh and around La Mata…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir