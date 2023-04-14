UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Torrevieja
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
224 m²
€ 354,000
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area f…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
230 m²
€ 660,000
Exclusive villas in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Located in the area known as "La Mangu…
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
210 m²
€ 940,000
Villas with sea views in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of 210 m² built pl…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
238 m²
€ 560,000
Villas with sea views in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern and contemporary style homes, each …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
141 m²
€ 629,900
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 659,900
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
121 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath
52 m²
€ 127,000
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Mimosas. The total area of 52.00 m2, the plot of 70 m…
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
160 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 6 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 414,500
Large 6 beds detached villa near Playa Locos in Torrevieja. Large 6 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms d…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
143 m²
€ 499,000
Detached Villa in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. 3 Villas located in the district of Aguas Nuevas…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
124 m²
€ 370,000
Spectacular modern style villas in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 385,000
Spectacular modern style villas in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
114 m²
€ 385,000
3 beds luxury villas in El Chaparral near Torrevieja . Luxury 3 bedrooms detached villas nea…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 182,000
Cozy townhouse in Aguas Nuevas. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kit…
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
125 m²
€ 215,000
4 beds semidetached villa near the sea in north Torrevieja. Semi-detached villa with 4 bedro…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
319 m²
€ 435,000
Luxury 3 bedrooms villas with sea views & private pool. Turnkey luxury villas with 3 bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
162 m²
€ 290,000
Modern style semidetached villa in Los Altos. Spacious modern style 3 bedroom semidetached v…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
335 m²
€ 350,000
Luxury 3 beds key ready detached villa in Los Altos . 3 bedrooms luxury detached villa with …
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
200 m²
€ 699,000
Luxury Villa, 2 floors, with solarium and basement, in pleasant and quiet area about 300 m f…
Villa 6 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
283 m²
€ 1,450,000
Beautiful villa with sea view located in Torrevieha in the south of Costa Blanca The total …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
176 m²
€ 660,000
Country houses with 3 bedrooms New magnificent construction in Torrevyekh and around La Mata…
