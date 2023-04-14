Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,890
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
3 room townhousein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
We present the new house in a closed residential complex in the city of Torrevieja. This res…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,900
Introducing the townhouse on the first line of the sea with stunning sea views in the city o…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 279,900
Luxurious townhouses in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 245,000
An exclusive development with a paddle-tennis court, swimming-pool with jacuzzi and a stunn…
3 room townhousein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 202,200
Sunny townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 111,900
2 bedrooms townhouse near the beach in north of Torrevieja. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhou…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 253 m²
€ 638,000
Semidetached villa on the seafront in Punta Prima. Semidetached villa on the seafront in Pun…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 108,900
Spacious 2 beds townhouse near the beach in northern Torrevieja. Large 2 bedrooms & 2 bathro…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 96,000
2 beds townhouse with private garden near the beach in Punta Prima. Large 2 bedrooms and 2 f…
