Torrevieja, Spain
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Torrevieja
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 190,890
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
89 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
We present the new house in a closed residential complex in the city of Torrevieja. This res…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,900
Introducing the townhouse on the first line of the sea with stunning sea views in the city o…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
€ 279,900
Luxurious townhouses in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 245,000
An exclusive development with a paddle-tennis court, swimming-pool with jacuzzi and a stunn…
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 202,200
Sunny townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 111,900
2 bedrooms townhouse near the beach in north of Torrevieja. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhou…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
253 m²
€ 638,000
Semidetached villa on the seafront in Punta Prima. Semidetached villa on the seafront in Pun…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 108,900
Spacious 2 beds townhouse near the beach in northern Torrevieja. Large 2 bedrooms & 2 bathro…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
67 m²
€ 96,000
2 beds townhouse with private garden near the beach in Punta Prima. Large 2 bedrooms and 2 f…
