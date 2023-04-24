Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  7. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 137,260
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 190,000
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
