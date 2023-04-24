Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

118 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 153 m²
€ 350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 bath 76 m²
€ 253,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 135,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 137,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 128,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 139,900
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 139,900
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 229,900
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 129,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 129,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
€ 135,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 174,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 165,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 105,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 129,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 130,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 76 m²
€ 93,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 145,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 115,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 155,000
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
