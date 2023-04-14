Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

UAE
TRY
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 410,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
5 Floor
€ 230,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
4 Floor
€ 154,736
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 149,900
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
125 m²
€ 830,000
Brand new luxury apartments in front of the sea in La Mata. Consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bat…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 670,000
Luxurious penthouse in first sea line in Punta Prima. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
66 m²
€ 89,900
2 beds penthouse with private solarium in Punta Prima. Sunny penthouse with large front porc…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
81 m²
€ 93,000
3 beds penthouse in town center near the promenade and the beach and the sea. 3 bedrooms pen…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 119,000
South facing penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
62 m²
€ 74,000
2 beds penthouse with great views in Nueva Torrevieja . 2 bedroom penthouse with great views…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 269,000
Brand new penthouse by the promenade in Torrevieja. 3 bedrooms brand new penthouse with 2 ba…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 148,900
2 beds penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima . Penthouse on two storeys with 2 bedrooms & …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 83,000
2 beds penthouse near Playa del Cura in central Torrevieja. Penthouse on two storeys with 2 …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 549,000
Stunning penthouse in La Ceñuela, Punta Prima. The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
