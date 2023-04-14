Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  7. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Penthouse 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 410,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 110 m² 5 Floor
€ 230,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 110 m² 4 Floor
€ 154,736
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 149,900
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 830,000
Brand new luxury apartments in front of the sea in La Mata. Consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bat…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 670,000
Luxurious penthouse in first sea line in Punta Prima. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 66 m²
€ 89,900
2 beds penthouse with private solarium in Punta Prima. Sunny penthouse with large front porc…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 81 m²
€ 93,000
3 beds penthouse in town center near the promenade and the beach and the sea. 3 bedrooms pen…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 119,000
South facing penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 62 m²
€ 74,000
2 beds penthouse with great views in Nueva Torrevieja . 2 bedroom penthouse with great views…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 269,000
Brand new penthouse by the promenade in Torrevieja. 3 bedrooms brand new penthouse with 2 ba…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 148,900
2 beds penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima . Penthouse on two storeys with 2 bedrooms & …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 83,000
2 beds penthouse near Playa del Cura in central Torrevieja. Penthouse on two storeys with 2 …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 549,000
Stunning penthouse in La Ceñuela, Punta Prima. The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
