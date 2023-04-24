Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  7. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

8 properties total found
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
143 m²
€ 620,000
4 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
154 m²
€ 475,000
4 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
200 m²
€ 699,000
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
170 m²
€ 459,000
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
320 m²
€ 560,000
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
320 m²
€ 560,000
5 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
5 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
306 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 6 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
283 m²
€ 1,450,000
Beautiful villa with sea view located in Torrevieha in the south of Costa Blanca The total …
