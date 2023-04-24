Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  7. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
90 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
Bungalow 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² Number of floors 2
€ 279,000
For sale comfortable villa in the popular Aguas Nuevas district in Torrevieja.Two-storey hou…
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m²
€ 660,000
On sale a new villa with sea views in La MataA modern-style villa built using high quality m…
4 room house in Los Balcones, Spain
4 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
Introducing the villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort locate…
3 room house in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 308,000
Introducing a bright three-story house in a beautiful residential complex in the sleeping ar…
3 room house in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 359,900
Introducing the modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 239,900
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,000
4 room house in Los Balcones, Spain
4 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,900
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 375,000
Fantastic sunny villa with private pool, facing south. The villa is in excellent condition, …
5 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
5 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 450,000
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 215,000
A modern cottage in closed urbanization in Torrevieja is located only 300 meters from the se…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in a beautiful, green residential complex.…
Bungalow 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,900
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the La Mata area in a beautiful, green …
4 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 238 m² Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
Introducing the modern villa in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Villa of two levels, with a tot…
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,890
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
We offer you a spacious bright house with a swimming pool in the La Mata area, Torrevieja. L…
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m² Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
Beautiful and spacious villa in the popular Aguas Nuevas district in Torrevieja. The house, …
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 230,900
We offer a new bungalow in a modern style in a gated complex with a swimming pool and a jacu…
2 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 34 m² Number of floors 2
€ 138,000
Introducing the duplex with stunning sea views in the city of Torrevieja in the La Mata area…
4 room house in Los Balcones, Spain
4 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Introducing the spacious modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautif…
3 room house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 229,900
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir