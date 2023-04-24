UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Torrevieja
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 279,000
For sale comfortable villa in the popular Aguas Nuevas district in Torrevieja.Two-storey hou…
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
230 m²
€ 660,000
On sale a new villa with sea views in La MataA modern-style villa built using high quality m…
4 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
Introducing the villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort locate…
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 308,000
Introducing a bright three-story house in a beautiful residential complex in the sleeping ar…
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 359,900
Introducing the modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
€ 239,900
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 187,000
4 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
233 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 319,900
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 375,000
Fantastic sunny villa with private pool, facing south. The villa is in excellent condition, …
5 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 450,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
54 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 215,000
A modern cottage in closed urbanization in Torrevieja is located only 300 meters from the se…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
54 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in a beautiful, green residential complex.…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
76 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 179,900
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the La Mata area in a beautiful, green …
4 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
238 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
Introducing the modern villa in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Villa of two levels, with a tot…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 190,890
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
We offer you a spacious bright house with a swimming pool in the La Mata area, Torrevieja. L…
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
164 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
Beautiful and spacious villa in the popular Aguas Nuevas district in Torrevieja. The house, …
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 230,900
We offer a new bungalow in a modern style in a gated complex with a swimming pool and a jacu…
2 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
34 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 138,000
Introducing the duplex with stunning sea views in the city of Torrevieja in the La Mata area…
4 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Introducing the spacious modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautif…
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 229,900
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
