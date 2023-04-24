Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Bungalow 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 239,900
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 215,000
A modern cottage in closed urbanization in Torrevieja is located only 300 meters from the se…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in a beautiful, green residential complex.…
Bungalow 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,900
We offer you a bungalow in the city of Torrevieja in the La Mata area in a beautiful, green …
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 230,900
We offer a new bungalow in a modern style in a gated complex with a swimming pool and a jacu…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 229,900
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 275,800
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 269,900
The modern bungalow in the Nalia Resort complex in Torrevieja. The bungalow is located on th…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 220,900
Bungalow 4 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 248,500
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 230,900
We offer a new bungalow in a modern style in a closed complex with a swimming pool and jacuz…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Introducing the new bungalow, just 150 meters from the sea in the city of Torrevieja. The ne…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,000
Bungalow in a new modern complex in the city of Oriuela Costa. It consists of two bedrooms, …
Bungalow 3 rooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
Bungalow in a new modern complex in the city of Oriuela Costa. It consists of two bedrooms, …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 234,900
3 beds ground floor apartment in Punta Prima. 3 bedrooms ground floor apartment, fully furni…
Bungalow 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
Bungalow of the lower floor with an area of 46 sq.m. It consists of two bedrooms, one bathro…
Bungalow 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 185,000
We offer you a comfortable, sunny bungalow, located in Torrevieha, La Mata district. The …
