  Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 119,000
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 170,000
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 54 m²
€ 132,200
Beautiful apartment in the much sought after Parquemar III gated community with two bedrooms…
