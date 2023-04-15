Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Torre Pacheco
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 395,000
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre pacheco, Murcia New release of three-storey, south-fac…
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
4 bath 329 m²
€ 780,000
Exclusive villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Murcia 6 exclusive homes, each with its own design…
Villa 4 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath
€ 589,000
2 unique villas in Roldan, Torre Pacheco, Murcia Each home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathroo…
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 122 m²
€ 334,000
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 122 m²
€ 334,000
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 122 m²
€ 334,000
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 250,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Independent one-storey houses with a …
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 240,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Independent one-storey houses with a …
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 194 m²
€ 425,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
Villa 2 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 261,500
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 75 m²
€ 336,500
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
Villa 3 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 113 m²
€ 386,000
Villas for sale in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, Costa Calida Homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, l…
Villa 2 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 110,000
2 beds semidetached Villa in a golf course near Balsicas. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms brand new…
Villa 2 room villain Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torre Pacheco, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 115,000
2 beds detached villas with private garden, solarium & basement near Balsicas. 2 bedrooms &…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir