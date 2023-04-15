Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

2 room apartmentin Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 339,000
Introducing the chic apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The residential co…
2 room apartmentin Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 255,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
2 room apartmentin Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 239,000
For sale a new apartment in the city of Santa Rosalía, in a residential complex from the dev…
2 room apartmentin Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the apartment in the new indoor complex at Santa Rosalía.The ground floor apartm…
