Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Tarragona
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tarragona, Spain
Baix Ebre
1
Baix Penedes
1
Cunit
1
Tarragones
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 139,907
Lomas de Cabo Roig, Res."Playa Golf I". Ground floor apartment with south-facing views. Ar…
2 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
2 bath
111 m²
€ 253,000
3 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
657 m²
€ 1,562,000
New, exclusive villa located in the Lirios Design complex, in the area of Cumbre del Sol. Vi…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
€ 299,000
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 3", Playa Las Americas. The …
5 room house
Spain, Spain
356 m²
€ 1,295,000
DETAILED Type: luxury villa Sale / rental: sale Province: Alicante City: Altea Area: …
2 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
63 m²
€ 222,644
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 316,856
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
850 m²
€ 1,685,000
DescriptionProfitable business in Alicante: NEW building of 11 apartments 1.685 million €, 8…
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,500,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
Villa 3 room villa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 bath
138 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 269,000
A magnificent modern complex surrounded by picturesque mountains. The design of the villa wi…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
€ 125,230
