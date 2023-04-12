Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Spain

16 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 60,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
1 room studio apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 125,000
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 32 m²
€ 159,000
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 95,000
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 32 m²
€ 139,000
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 35 m²
€ 132,500
For sale studio with a total area of 40 m2.  Living room, American kitchen, small entrance h…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 134,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
1 bath 25 m²
€ 79,900
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 79,000
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 88,000
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. The complex is located 2 minutes walk fr…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 105,000
Studio for sale at El Chaparral in Costa del Silencio. Completely renovated and furnished, r…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with Buying a propertyin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with Buying a property
Arona, Spain
1 bath 45 m² Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Wonderful refurbished studio apartment Chaparral Phase III Wonderful refurbished and furn…

