Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Garraf
  6. Sitges
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Sitges, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Sitges, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Sitges, Spain
9 Number of rooms 901 m²
€ 6,500,000
Spain Barcelona Sitges Beautiful villa with a modern design in the most prestigious area of …
Villa Villa in Sitges, Spain
Villa Villa
Sitges, Spain
€ 9,200,000
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
Villa 5 room villa in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sitges, Spain
6 bath 380 m²
€ 1,700,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir