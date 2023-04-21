Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

Villa 5 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
Villa 5 room villa in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath 513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
Villa 4 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,970,000
Exceptional and stunning Villa with panoramic sea, coastal and mountain views. The property …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
8 bath
€ 3,790,000
On the front line of Santa Maria Golf course, Elviria, is for sale this villa totally refurb…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Ojen, Spain
6 bath 635 m²
€ 2,895,000
For sale this modern frontline golf villa in Marbella East with panoramic golf and sea views…
Villa 6 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ojen, Spain
8 bath
€ 3,400,000
Located in a nature reserve, this villa enjoys great privacy and magnificent sea and mountai…
Villa 4 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ojen, Spain
5 bath 434 m²
€ 3,250,000
New and modern detached villa, located in one of the elite areas in Marbella - the Golden Mi…
Villa 5 room villa in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,200,000
Modern luxury villa located in Rio Verde in Puerto Banus, at 150 meters from the beach with …
Villa 5 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,950,000
Villa for sale in Cabopino, in Artola Alta, overlooking the golf course. Marbella with 5 bed…
Villa 4 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ojen, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,750,000
An immaculately presented villa nestled in the heart of Marbesa, just 600 metres to the beac…
Villa Villa in Istan, Spain
Villa Villa
Istan, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,690,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,690,000 to €&nbsp;1,690,000. [Beds: …

