UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Villas
Villas for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain
Villa
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath
513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
Villa 4 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,970,000
Exceptional and stunning Villa with panoramic sea, coastal and mountain views. The property …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
8 bath
€ 3,790,000
On the front line of Santa Maria Golf course, Elviria, is for sale this villa totally refurb…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Ojen, Spain
6 bath
635 m²
€ 2,895,000
For sale this modern frontline golf villa in Marbella East with panoramic golf and sea views…
Villa 6 room villa
Ojen, Spain
8 bath
€ 3,400,000
Located in a nature reserve, this villa enjoys great privacy and magnificent sea and mountai…
Villa 4 room villa
Ojen, Spain
5 bath
434 m²
€ 3,250,000
New and modern detached villa, located in one of the elite areas in Marbella - the Golden Mi…
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,200,000
Modern luxury villa located in Rio Verde in Puerto Banus, at 150 meters from the beach with …
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,950,000
Villa for sale in Cabopino, in Artola Alta, overlooking the golf course. Marbella with 5 bed…
Villa 4 room villa
Ojen, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,750,000
An immaculately presented villa nestled in the heart of Marbesa, just 600 metres to the beac…
Villa Villa
Istan, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,690,000
New Development: Prices from € 1,690,000 to € 1,690,000. [Beds: …
Properties features in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map