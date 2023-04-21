Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Ojen, Spain
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 170 m²
€ 1,200,000
This is an innovative residential project in Cabopino. This seaside miracle is located in th…
3 room townhouse in Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse
Istan, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 349,000
3 room townhouse in Ojen, Spain
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 840,000
This is an innovative residential project in Cabopino. This seaside miracle is located in th…
3 room townhouse in Ojen, Spain
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 287 m²
€ 659,000
Duplex with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, which boasts several terraces with a total a…
3 room townhouse in Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse
Istan, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 890,000
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…

Properties features in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir