Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
4 room house in Istan, Spain
4 room house
Istan, Spain
4 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,295,000
Villa for sale in Las Chapas, Marbella East, with bedroom 4, bathroom 4 and characteristic p…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Ojen, Spain
6 bath 635 m²
€ 2,895,000
For sale this modern frontline golf villa in Marbella East with panoramic golf and sea views…
3 room apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 room apartment
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 164 m²
€ 990,000
Apartments in Marbella, Malaga, Costa del Sol An innovative project in Marbella consisting o…
Villa Villa in Istan, Spain
Villa Villa
Istan, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,690,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,690,000 to €&nbsp;1,690,000. [Beds: …

