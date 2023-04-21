Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 190 m²
€ 1,585,000
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 399 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 336 m²
€ 1,200,000
VILLA IGNIS Feel the sea air on long days and warm nights, on large terraces, the privileged…
3 room house in Ojen, Spain
3 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 391 m²
€ 525,000
5 room house in Ojen, Spain
5 room house
Ojen, Spain
5 bath 595 m²
€ 2,579,000
5 room house in Ojen, Spain
5 room house
Ojen, Spain
5 bath 402 m²
€ 2,400,000
3 room townhouse in Ojen, Spain
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 170 m²
€ 1,200,000
This is an innovative residential project in Cabopino. This seaside miracle is located in th…
3 room house in Ojen, Spain
3 room house
Ojen, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 675,000
5 room house in Ojen, Spain
5 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 430 m²
€ 2,200,000
5 room house in Ojen, Spain
5 room house
Ojen, Spain
6 bath 549 m²
€ 1,755,000
7 room house in Ojen, Spain
7 room house
Ojen, Spain
7 bath 1 190 m²
€ 11,000,000
3 room house in Ojen, Spain
3 room house
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 298 m²
€ 1,050,000
5 room house in Ojen, Spain
5 room house
Ojen, Spain
7 bath 762 m²
€ 4,184,000
3 room house in Ojen, Spain
3 room house
Ojen, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 750,000
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 414 m²
€ 1,350,000
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,250,000
3 room townhouse in Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse
Istan, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 349,000
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
5 bath 777 m²
€ 3,750,000
We are pleased to offer this exclusive luxury villa with 4 bedrooms just 600 meters from som…
5 room house in Ojen, Spain
5 room house
Ojen, Spain
5 bath 635 m²
€ 2,030,000
A new residential complex where light and nature are combined. This is a truly unique projec…
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
5 bath 447 m²
€ 1,043,000
3 room townhouse in Ojen, Spain
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 163 m²
€ 840,000
This is an innovative residential project in Cabopino. This seaside miracle is located in th…
3 room house in Ojen, Spain
3 room house
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 370 m²
€ 1,650,000
Take a closer look, perhaps this villa is exactly what you can dream of. She offers everythi…
Villa 5 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
Villa 5 room villa in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath 513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
Villa 4 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,970,000
Exceptional and stunning Villa with panoramic sea, coastal and mountain views. The property …
4 room house in Istan, Spain
4 room house
Istan, Spain
4 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
8 bath
€ 3,790,000
On the front line of Santa Maria Golf course, Elviria, is for sale this villa totally refurb…
4 room house in Ojen, Spain
4 room house
Ojen, Spain
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,295,000
Villa for sale in Las Chapas, Marbella East, with bedroom 4, bathroom 4 and characteristic p…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Ojen, Spain
6 bath 635 m²
€ 2,895,000
For sale this modern frontline golf villa in Marbella East with panoramic golf and sea views…
Villa 6 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ojen, Spain
8 bath
€ 3,400,000
Located in a nature reserve, this villa enjoys great privacy and magnificent sea and mountai…

