Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Sierra de Cadiz
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

Villamartin
1
Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Villamartin, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 169,000
Maisonette for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín region. The total area of 100.00 m2 co…

Properties features in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir