  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Sierra de Cadiz

Residential properties for sale in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

Villa 3 room villain Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 175,000
Villa 4 room villain Villamartin, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 165 m²
€ 529,000
Villa for sale in Villamartin in the Pinada Golf area. The total area of 165.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 3 room villain Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 179,000
House for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín area. The total area of 80.00 m2, the plot …
2 room apartmentin Villamartin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 278,500
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Villamartin, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 169,000
Maisonette for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín region. The total area of 100.00 m2 co…
Villa 5 room villain Arcos de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arcos de la Frontera, Spain
4 bath
€ 600,000
House in Arcos de la Frontera with 571 m2 and land of 1.031 m2. It has 7 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…

