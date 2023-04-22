Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Balearic Islands
  4. Serra de Tramuntana
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

Calvia
2
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Bendinat, Spain
4 room house
Bendinat, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 376 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 4,500,000
Contact your Habit representative for more information about this property.
Villa 4 room villa in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Bendinat, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 525 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,950,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Serra de Tramuntana, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go