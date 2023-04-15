Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
3
Tossa de Mar
3
Blanes
2
Sils
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa Villain Vidreres, Spain
Villa Villa
Vidreres, Spain
24 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
Classic-style farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, beautifully restored. It h…
Villa 6 room villain Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
6 bath 850 m²
€ 4,500,000
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
Villa 5 room villain Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
3 bath 37 000 m²
€ 800,000
Fantastic farmhouse renovated in 2005 with an imposing 37,000m2 of land and a 330m2 construc…
Villa 4 room villain Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 580,000
Beautiful villa with sea and pine views! Located in an elevated position in Lloret de Mar (1…
Villa 2 room villain Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 600,000
Unusually cozy villa with a beautiful view of the sea and pine trees. The villa is made in a…
Villa Villain Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa Villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
300 m²
€ 545,000
Stylish luxury villa in Spain, on the Costa Brava, Calonge. Year of construction 2017. 5 …
Villa 5 room villain Sils, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sils, Spain
5 bath 385 m²
€ 520,000
For sale are offered 2 flat plots of regular shape in the best golf resort in Spain - PGA Ca…
Villa 4 room villain Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
638 m²
€ 18,000,000
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
Villa 4 room villain Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Blanes, Spain
490 m²
€ 3,800,000
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
Villa 3 room villain Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
180 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 6 room villain Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Blanes, Spain
565 m²
€ 995,000
A magnificent country house with vast territory is located near the city of Blanes, Spain. D…

Properties features in Selva, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir