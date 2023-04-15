Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
20
Tossa de Mar
5
Blanes
2
Sils
2
7 properties total found
5 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
4 room housein Serra Brava, Spain
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms 696 m² Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
4 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
468 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
3 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 730,000
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
5 room housein Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
5 room house
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
425 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,550,000
The modern, spacious villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Santa Mar & iacute;…
5 room housein Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
5 room house
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
476 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
The panoramic villa is located on the prestigious urbanization of Santa Maria de Llorell in …
4 room housein Sils, Spain
4 room house
Sils, Spain
4 Number of rooms 157 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
We offer new townhouses in the picturesque area of La Selva in a renowned golf resort near…

