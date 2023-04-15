Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva

Lake Residential properties for sale in Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
20
Tossa de Mar
5
Blanes
2
Sils
2
1 property total found
4 room housein Caldes de Malavella, Spain
4 room house
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 1,800,000
We present a two-level villa for the project of an English architect, awarded with a speci…

Properties features in Selva, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir