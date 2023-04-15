UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Selva
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Selva, Spain
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms
453 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms
696 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
468 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
3 room house
Canyelles, Spain
369 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
The magnificent three-story villa with sea views is located in the prestigious urbanization …
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
334 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
This cozy mansion is located in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant Francesc in Blanes, next…
5 room house
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
425 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,550,000
The modern, spacious villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Santa Mar & iacute;…
5 room house
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
476 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
The panoramic villa is located on the prestigious urbanization of Santa Maria de Llorell in …
Villa 4 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
638 m²
€ 18,000,000
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
Villa 4 room villa
Blanes, Spain
490 m²
€ 3,800,000
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
Villa 3 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
180 m²
€ 1,200,000
