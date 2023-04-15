UAE
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Selva
Houses
Houses for sale in Selva, Spain
Lloret de Mar
17
Tossa de Mar
5
Blanes
2
Sils
2
House
38 properties total found
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
4 room house
Canyelles, Spain
5 Number of rooms
453 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 905,000
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
6 room house
Tossa de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms
406 m²
€ 1,200,000
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 650,000
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms
432 m²
€ 750,000
A chic villa with panoramic sea views, located in an urbanization near the city cen…
3 room house
Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 1,500,000
The house is in an elite place and built with the best materials. This house is curre…
5 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
6 Number of rooms
458 m²
€ 1,490,000
The villa is located in a prestigious area near Kala Kanyeles Beach. The villa has unforgett…
7 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
8 Number of rooms
517 m²
€ 625,000
& nbsp ; A two-story villa with a tourist license is located on a plot of land of 2306 m2.…
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms
329 m²
€ 1,250,000
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
House
Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 Number of rooms
€ 1,220,000
The new modern three-story villa was built in 2014 according to an individual design project…
6 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
2 Floor
€ 540,000
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
2 Floor
€ 1,250,000
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
2 Floor
€ 475,000
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
3 Floor
€ 1,060,000
The new modern three-story villa was built in 2014 according to an individual design project…
Villa Villa
Vidreres, Spain
24 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
Classic-style farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, beautifully restored. It h…
4 room house
Serra Brava, Spain
8 Number of rooms
696 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
Villa 6 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
6 bath
850 m²
€ 4,500,000
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
Villa 5 room villa
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
3 bath
37 000 m²
€ 800,000
Fantastic farmhouse renovated in 2005 with an imposing 37,000m2 of land and a 330m2 construc…
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
468 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
3 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 730,000
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
3 room house
Canyelles, Spain
369 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
The magnificent three-story villa with sea views is located in the prestigious urbanization …
8 room house
Canyelles, Spain
630 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
An excellent home for a large family is 90 meters ( 2 minutes walk ) from the beautiful isol…
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
334 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
This cozy mansion is located in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant Francesc in Blanes, next…
5 room house
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
425 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,550,000
The modern, spacious villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Santa Mar & iacute;…
5 room house
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
476 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
The panoramic villa is located on the prestigious urbanization of Santa Maria de Llorell in …
Villa 4 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
€ 580,000
Beautiful villa with sea and pine views! Located in an elevated position in Lloret de Mar (1…
Villa 2 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 600,000
Unusually cozy villa with a beautiful view of the sea and pine trees. The villa is made in a…
Villa Villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
300 m²
€ 545,000
Stylish luxury villa in Spain, on the Costa Brava, Calonge. Year of construction 2017. 5 …
Villa 5 room villa
Sils, Spain
5 bath
385 m²
€ 520,000
For sale are offered 2 flat plots of regular shape in the best golf resort in Spain - PGA Ca…
Villa 4 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
638 m²
€ 18,000,000
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
