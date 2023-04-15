Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment 4 bathroomsin Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment 4 bathrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 bath 480 m²
€ 1,000,000
These 3 premises in Lloret de Mar are located in the very center of the town and right in fr…
1 room apartmentin Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 room apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
43 m² 1 Floor
€ 85,000
Well renovated apartment in the center of Lloret de Mar, 100 meters from the sea and the tow…
2 room apartmentin Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 room apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 200,000
Just 100 meters to the sandy beach! In a residential area of ​​the resort town of Lloret …

Properties features in Selva, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir