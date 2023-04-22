UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Canary Islands
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Santiago del Teide
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Apartment
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
44 m²
€ 185,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this beautiful Los Gigantes Cliff view apartment. The apart…
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 270,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic oceanfront property in Puerto de Santiago, N…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 215,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this spacious two bedroom apartment in Balcon los Gigantes …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 473,500
High quality, spacious penthouse for sale in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in the…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 497,000
For sale there is a high-quality spacious penthouse in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar comp…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
A spacious high-quality apartment is sold in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in the…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 210,000
For sale is a spacious high-quality apartment in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in…
3 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 545,000
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 398,000
For sale a beautiful high-quality apartment in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in t…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 460,000
Spacious and bright penthouse for sale in a picturesque area of the southwestern coast of Te…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
55 m²
€ 85,000
On sale is a double fully furnished aparatment. which is located in the Colonial Park comple…
3 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
145 m²
€ 300,000
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 145 m2 ( living area - 100 m2 ) in …
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
12 m²
€ 153,000
For sale is a bright apartment in Puerto de Santiago, on the southwest coast, in one of the …
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
€ 165,000
Cozy apartment for sale in a picturesque area of the southwestern coast of Tenerife. Located…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
83 m²
€ 215,000
For sale is a 2-bedroom apartment on the southwest coast of Tenerife in the very center of t…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 329,000
For sale is a beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms on the southwest coast of Tenerife. Locate…
3 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 299,000
For sale spacious and bright apartment in the picturesque area of the southwest coast of Ten…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
115 m²
€ 289,000
For sale spacious apartment on the southwest coast of Tenerife in Puerto de Santiago. Popula…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map