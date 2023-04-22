Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Santiago del Teide, Spain

24 properties total found
1 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 44 m²
€ 185,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this beautiful Los Gigantes Cliff view apartment. The apart…
Villa 3 room villa in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
3 room house in Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
1 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 270,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic oceanfront property in Puerto de Santiago, N…
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 215,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this spacious two bedroom apartment in Balcon los Gigantes …
Villa 3 room villa in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,230,000
Villa for sale in the area of ​​La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 473,500
High quality, spacious penthouse for sale in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in the…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 497,000
For sale there is a high-quality spacious penthouse in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar comp…
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
A spacious high-quality apartment is sold in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in the…
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 210,000
For sale is a spacious high-quality apartment in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in…
3 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 545,000
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 398,000
For sale a beautiful high-quality apartment in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in t…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 460,000
Spacious and bright penthouse for sale in a picturesque area of the southwestern coast of Te…
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 85,000
On sale is a double fully furnished aparatment. which is located in the Colonial Park comple…
3 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 145 m²
€ 300,000
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 145 m2 ( living area - 100 m2 ) in …
Villa 3 room villa in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 273 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale villa in Los Gigantes with panoramic views of the ocean and the cliffs of Los Gigan…
1 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 12 m²
€ 153,000
For sale is a bright apartment in Puerto de Santiago, on the southwest coast, in one of the …
1 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 165,000
Cozy apartment for sale in a picturesque area of the southwestern coast of Tenerife. Located…
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 83 m²
€ 215,000
For sale is a 2-bedroom apartment on the southwest coast of Tenerife in the very center of t…
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 210 m²
€ 329,000
For sale is a beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms on the southwest coast of Tenerife. Locate…
3 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 299,000
For sale spacious and bright apartment in the picturesque area of the southwest coast of Ten…
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 115 m²
€ 289,000
For sale spacious apartment on the southwest coast of Tenerife in Puerto de Santiago. Popula…
Villa 3 room villa in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 300 m²
€ 685,000
For sale villa in one of the picturesque areas of the southwest coast of the island of Tener…
Villa 2 room villa in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale villa in the picturesque area of the southwest coast of Teterife, with beautiful oc…
