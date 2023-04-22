Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Santa Ursula

Residential properties for sale in Santa Ursula, Spain

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
1 bath
€ 165,000
For sale a beautiful apartment on the northern coast of Tenerife in the prestigious municipa…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Ursula, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Ursula, Spain
€ 275,000
Townhouse for sale on the north coast of Tenerife. This beautiful house is located in a resp…
3 room house in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 room house
Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bath
€ 500,000
For sale is a new, beautiful house in the North of Tenerife, in the popular area of ​ ​ Sant…
Villa 2 room villa in Santa Ursula, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Santa Ursula, Spain
350 m²
€ 1,600,000
Beautiful villa on the north coast of Tenerife with an area of 350 m2 and a land plot of 158…
