Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Santa Pola
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 171,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 164,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 180,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 211,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 244,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 291,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 288,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 112,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 313,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€ 295,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€ 292,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir