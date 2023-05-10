Property for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Real estate in Santa Pola: cozy housing on the Mediterranean coast

Santa Pola is a picturesque Spanish town on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. It is located in the southern part of the country, on the coast of the popular resort area of the Costa Blanca. This settlement is often chosen by foreign tourists who value a serene beach holiday with clean sea air.

Like most neighboring cities, Santa Pola has a small population — about 32 thousand people live on its territory. This number increases regularly due to visiting foreigners who buy real estate here. Elite villas with a swimming pool, bungalows and apartments in new buildings are in great demand.

Where to buy property in Santa Pola

The best area to live in is Calas de Santa Pola Este. It is located on the very coast of the Mediterranean Sea, offering many private houses and new buildings with luxury apartments. This neighborhood is traditionally populated by families with children.

For buyers interested in a more private lifestyle, there is a great option — the Arenales del Sol suburban area. Many prestigious villas and townhouses have been built on its territory. The most economic housing in Santa Pola is located in the Centro microdistrict. Located a short distance from the first shore line, it is known for its old houses.

What are the benefits of buying a property in Santa Pola

Buying local housing, foreign investors get a number of benefits:

accommodation in a prestigious resort in Spain with clean beaches and well-developed infrastructure;

unlimited opportunities for active recreation: diving, windsurfing, kayaking and other sports are developed in the town;

a good option for earning money if you rent out the acquired property;

the opportunity to improve your health due to the sea air filled with curative minerals.

Property values in Santa Pola

The average price of a square meter at this resort is set within the bracket of 1000-1500 euros. At these rates, you can buy an apartment in Santa Pola or a private house. The price is influenced primarily by the distance to the sea: the farther it is, the cheaper the property.

The most expensive options on the housing market are luxury villas and bungalows. Their owners ask from 2 to 3 thousand euros per square meter in them. In general, property prices in Santa Pola are the same as in neighboring resorts.