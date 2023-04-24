UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Balearic Islands
Ibiza
Santa Eularia des Riu
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 162,821
Apartment in Mil Palmeras, Orihuela Costa. 2 & 3 bedroom brand new apartments in Mil Palmera…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
285 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 725,000
The modern house with private swimming pool is only 1 km from La Fustera beach (5 minutes wa…
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath
93 m²
€ 220,000
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
169 m²
€ 462,000
Villa 4 room villa
Javea, Spain
5 bath
650 m²
€ 1,455,381
We are glad to offer you a smart country house surrounded by of all services and the House s…
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 591,248
Apartment in Gracia, Valkarka area of Barcelona. Total area 130 m.sq. The apartment h…
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
309 m²
€ 560,000
The unique and sustainable villas of the residential are designed to fully enjoy the magnifi…
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath
119 m²
€ 429,984
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
A luxurious complex with a variety of landscapes awaits you! Developed infrastructure, vario…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
4 Floor
€ 142,623
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 4th floor. The t…
1 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
74 m²
€ 92,332
Condo 9 rooms
Alicante, Spain
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
198 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 511,976
Bright and spacious apartment with comprehensive reform in the center …
Properties features in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map