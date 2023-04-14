Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
20
Arona
9
Santiago del Teide
5
Guia de Isora
3
La Orotava
2
Los Cristianos
2
Granadilla de Abona
1
Puerto de la Cruz
1
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Villa 4 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 400 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa in Costa Adeje in the San Eugenio Alto area with panoramic ocean views and private poo…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 260 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 4 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath 564 m²
€ 750,000
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 bath 500 m²
€ 683,000
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 280 m²
€ 500,000
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 199 m²
€ 730,000
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 bath 135 m²
€ 895,000
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 253 m²
€ 590,000
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath 400 m²
€ 795,000
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath 275 m²
€ 575,000
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
Villa 4 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
4 bath 545 m²
€ 880,000
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 345,000
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 575,000
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,560,000
Beautiful and luxurious villa in Tenerife with panoramic views of the ocean and the Costa Ad…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 192 m² Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas …
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 300 m²
€ 685,000
For sale villa in one of the picturesque areas of the southwest coast of the island of Tener…

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir