Pool Residential properties for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
182 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
48 m²
€ 375,000
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 185,000
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 231,000
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
62 m²
€ 350,000
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
81 m²
€ 369,000
3 room house
Miraverde, Spain
150 m²
€ 366,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 343,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
81 m²
€ 349,000
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
112 m²
€ 475,000
9 room house
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
500 m²
€ 650,000
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of San Isidro, muni…
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 267,750
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 270,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic oceanfront property in Puerto de Santiago, N…
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
5 room house
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bath
385 m²
€ 350,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents you a family home with a garage in the center of Guia de Isora…
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 175,000
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 215,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this spacious two bedroom apartment in Balcon los Gigantes …
