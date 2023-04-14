UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Canary Islands
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Cottage
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 159,900
The housing estate is locateded in only 400 meters from Campo de Golf Villamartin and is id…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
330 m²
€ 985,114
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Located in the urban center of Albir, just 15 m…
Villa Villa
Adeje, Spain
4 m²
€ 1,172,897
Luxury villa in Taucho, Tenerife The house is partially furnished, located just a few minut…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
27 m²
€ 85,943
Especially for you we offer beautiful studio! Is locateded in only several meters from th…
3 room house
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
202 m²
€ 902,406
The enclosed guarded urbanization consists of 18 modern villas, ideally located in a quiet …
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 315,000
Rustic and independent villa in one of the most sought after games in Villajoyosa, because o…
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
263 m²
€ 659,009
Villa 2, Villa 3 - 668.000 euro Villa 5 - 618.000 euro Villa 8 - 599.000 euro These 8 wonder…
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath
659 m²
€ 782,681
We have this exclusive chalet for sale in the Los Girasoles area, it has a living room with …
4 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
400 m²
€ 1,501,749
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 339,064
On the beachfront, the Residencial offers one of the best residences in Lo Pagan.~ ~ You can…
Villa 4 room villa
Malaga, Spain
5 bath
€ 1,130,835
The price of the villa is €1,250,000 recently reduced from €1,350,000 Villa is of contempor…
5 room house
Spain, Spain
6 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 527,384
The house of a new minimalism-style building is located in the Corbera de Ljobregat urbaniza…
Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
with beach
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map