Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
2
Arona
1
Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 5 roomsin Arona, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 236,000
Beautiful bungalow for sale in the Palm Mar area consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom…

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go