  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Bungalow

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
2
Arona
1
Bungalow To archive
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 71,469
We bring to your attention a charming bungalow. Housing has great location: 700 meters to t…
Villa 3 room villain el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
4 bath 194 m²
€ 796,002
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 597 m²
€ 2,802,000
Villa Marina luxury modern villa for sale Residencial Jazmines Cumbre del Sol
Villa 3 room villain la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,029
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 699,000
In Las Brisas Golf, the Los Granados Golf urbanization is one of the most sought-after in th…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
1 bath 67 m²
€ 165,606
When you buy a new construction home with us, we give you the certificate for the purchase o…
Villa Villain Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa
Marbella, Spain
523 m²
€ 2,656,121
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;2,950,000 to €&nbsp;2,950,000. [Beds: …
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
303 m²
€ 518,559
2 room apartmentin San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath 164 m²
€ 258,652
Spectacular ground floor bungalow with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house consists …
3 room apartmentin El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 room apartment
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
2 bath 137 m²
€ 511,137
Is an exclusive residential community which enjoys one of the most spectacular views of the…
2 room apartmentin Laguna Green, Spain
2 room apartment
Laguna Green, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 215,000
Bungalows in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca Bright apartments on the ground floor wi…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 124 m²
€ 324,482
SEA VIEWS with the possibility of a PRIVATE POOL OR JACUZZI~ ~ High quality homes in a close…

