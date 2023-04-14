Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
100
Arona
83
Los Cristianos
38
Santiago del Teide
18
Granadilla de Abona
9
San Miguel de Abona
9
Guia de Isora
5
Puerto de la Cruz
1
Show more
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 48 m²
€ 375,000
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 231,000
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
62 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 267,750
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
1 room apartmentin Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 270,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic oceanfront property in Puerto de Santiago, N…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 175,000
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
2 room apartmentin Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 215,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this spacious two bedroom apartment in Balcon los Gigantes …
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 315,000
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 159,000
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 189,000
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
2 room apartmentin Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 85,000
On sale is a double fully furnished aparatment. which is located in the Colonial Park comple…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 210,000
The apartments are located on the first line in the residential complex "Costa Caleta", whic…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 35 m²
€ 126,000
  A fully reformed and furnished studio apartment in the tourist area of Costa Adeje, with a…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 150,000
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 159,000
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 127,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 145,000
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 168,000
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …

