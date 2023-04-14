Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
100
Arona
83
Los Cristianos
38
Santiago del Teide
18
Granadilla de Abona
9
San Miguel de Abona
9
Guia de Isora
5
Puerto de la Cruz
1
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go