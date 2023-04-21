UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Sant Joan d Alacant
Villas
Villas for sale in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
44 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
300 m²
€ 905,000
The villas of San Juan are the result of a meticulous study to create luxury villas with Ene…
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
300 m²
€ 925,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Playa muchavista area. The total area of 300.00 m2, a plot…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
164 m²
€ 550,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
164 m²
€ 550,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
164 m²
€ 550,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
Villa 9 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
5 bath
960 m²
€ 695,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 960.00 m2 consists of 11 ro…
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
1 Floor
€ 520,000
NEW TAUNHAUS IN SAN-HUAN ALIKANTE New building is just a 20-minute walk from San Juan Beach…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
164 m²
€ 550,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Santa Faz area. The total area of 164.00 m2, which was bui…
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
5 bath
389 m²
€ 997,000
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 bath
143 m²
€ 490,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the San Juan Alicante area. The total area of 143.00 m2, a vil…
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 bath
484 m²
€ 2,330,000
Charming villa with pool and chic panoramic sea views. The project is designed in such a way…
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 520,000
Villa for sale in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion of 29 chalets pa…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 bath
272 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 515,000
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 945,000
The impressive villa is ready for your move and is located near the beach of Villachoyos. Th…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 339,900
Modern villa in a new residential complex for a prosperous life and relaxation on the Costa …
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 427,900
Modern villa in a new residential complex for a prosperous life and relaxation on the Costa …
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
269 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 585,000
Lovely villa on a separate plot with private pool and garden. The property will surprise you…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
269 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 585,000
Villa in the prestigious district of San Juan de Alicant.The interior of the property has a …
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
We offer real estate in one of the elite areas of the coast, in the tranquil area "Coveta Fu…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
6 bath
670 m²
€ 740,000
We offer chic real estate located just minutes from the medical institution and bus stop. Th…
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 bath
428 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
We offer a great house located in a prestigious residential area. The property is located …
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
275 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
You dream of a beautiful house with all the amenities and luxurious views of the Mediterran…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 565,950
Hurry to present you with a great offer & mdash; a new modern villa in Campelo. On the sq…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 455,000
We offer a modern villa north of Campello, close to the beaches of Cala D'Or, La Merce and C…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 297,900
The modern, beautifully designed villa is located in a new residential complex next to all n…
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath
360 m²
€ 819,900
Modern villa in a new residential complex for a prosperous life and holiday on Costa Blanca…
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
5 bath
460 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,150,000
Modern country house of Spain with a stunning view of the nature reserve. Is locateded in …
Villa 6 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
270 m²
€ 620,000
We offer a villa in a quiet area surrounded by pine forest, close to Muchavista beach. Villa…
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 bath
660 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,590,000
We offer the new magnificent country house overlooking Kampelyo port and in only 500 meters…
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 bath
370 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 698,000
We offer you an excellent opportunity to purchase accommodation for permanent accommodation …
Search using the map