Townhouses for sale in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain

3 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room townhouse
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
We present you a new townhouse in Campelo.The property area features a spacious living room,…
3 room townhouse in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room townhouse
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 325 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Allow to surprise you with our sentence! with Comfortable internal interiors the spacious …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 bath 340 m² Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
We offer a lovely spacious townhouse located in a quiet residential area, just 1.2 km from t…
