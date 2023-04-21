Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain

95 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 169,680
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 344,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 260,200
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
4 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 112 m²
€ 366,500
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 373,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 322,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 305,500
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 241,700
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclusiv…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 278,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. The new-build residential complex in San Juan…
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 392,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE . . New Build residential in San Juan de Ali…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 247,200
New residential development in San Juan de Alicante with 82 exclusive 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom …
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 905,000
The villas of San Juan are the result of a meticulous study to create luxury villas with Ene…
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 305,500
New residential development in San Juan de Alicante with 82 exclusive 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom …
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 298,500
Modern, efficient and sustainable homes just a step away from the beaches of San Juan and Mu…
4 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 112 m²
€ 366,500
New residential development in San Juan de Alicante with 82 exclusive 2, 3 and 4 bedroom hom…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
1 bath 62 m²
€ 230,800
New construction in Sant Joan de Alacant, the area near Playa de San Juan, is an area equipp…
Villa 4 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 925,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Playa muchavista area. The total area of 300.00 m2, a plot…
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 212 m²
€ 329,000
Spacious and bright semi-detached house of about 200 square meters, recently renovated, in t…
4 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 97 m²
€ 362,000
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 296,000
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 255,200
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 92 m² 1 Floor
€ 278,000
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 92 m² 1 Floor
€ 392,000
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 87 m² 1 Floor
€ 311,000
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Frank espinós area, located on the 1st floor. The tota…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
1 bath 62 m² 1 Floor
€ 235,900
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Frank espinós area, located on the 1st floor. The tota…
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 164 m²
€ 550,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 164 m²
€ 550,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath 164 m²
€ 550,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 278,000
Apartments for sale in San Juan Playa, Alicante, Costa Blanca Modern, efficient and sustaina…
Villa 9 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
5 bath 960 m²
€ 695,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 960.00 m2 consists of 11 ro…
