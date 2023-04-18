Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Sant Feliu de Guixols

Pool Residential properties for sale in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain

5 properties total found
6 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
519 m² Number of floors 3
€ 8,300,000
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
5 room housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,150,000
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
6 room housein Castell d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell d Aro, Spain
626 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
For sale old Catalan masia in the heart of the city of Castel d & rsquo; Aro, the coast of t…
3 room housein Castell d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell d Aro, Spain
86 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
The elegant, cozy town house is located in a quiet green area of Castel de Aro, municipality…
Villa 4 room villain Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
347 m²
€ 2,800,000
An elegant villa with panoramic sea views is located in San Felio de Gishols, Costa Brava. T…
