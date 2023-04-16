Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
Villa 6 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath 420 m²
€ 2,200,000
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,450,000
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …

Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir