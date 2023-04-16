Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
6 room housein Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
6 room house
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
672 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Spacious 3-storey house with 6 bedrooms and sea views in the prestigious urbanization Puig S…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
583 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,650,000
A new exclusive villa is located in the privileged urbanization of Mas-Vilar in San Antonio …

Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir