Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 273 m²
€ 950,000
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Attention! A very valuable copy and sold with special urgency! Chic house in Sant Antoni de …
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Chic bright villa with unforgettable sea views.  Located in a wonderful location in the pres…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 950,000
Beautiful well-kept house with its own garden. The house is 1,500 meters from the beach. &nb…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 3,300,000
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,100,000
Chic villa in a modern style in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. The villa is loc…
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 Floor
€ 1,800,000
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 2,200,000
6 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 Floor
€ 695,000
6 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 Floor
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 bath 1 000 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
Villa 6 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath 420 m²
€ 2,200,000
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,450,000
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
4 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
6 room housein Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
6 room house
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
672 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Spacious 3-storey house with 6 bedrooms and sea views in the prestigious urbanization Puig S…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
583 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
355 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,900,000
A magnificent villa with a beautiful garden is located in the Mas Vila urbanization in San A…
5 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,650,000
A new exclusive villa is located in the privileged urbanization of Mas-Vilar in San Antonio …
6 room housein Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 532 m²
€ 3,900,000
We present you a modern villa with panoramic sea views and easy access to the beach in the…

Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir