Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 650,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with a wonderful view of the sand…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
73 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 390,000
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…

Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir